13450 E VIA LINDA

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Great PRIVATE, LOCATION .This property is offering you 270-degree PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN and POOL VIEWS. 3 BEDROOM+ 2 CAR GARAGE !!! - 3rd BR has FRENCH DOORS. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN with FIREPLACE, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH SLAB GRANITE/ SANDALWOOD MAPLE Cabinets, EXQUISITE 18in TILE IN :Kitchen/Baths/Laundry; TASTEFUL NEUTRAL Carpet; Washer/Dryer Included; 4 Ceiling Fans w/light kits . HEATED OLYMPIC-SIZE POOL/SPA and COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE/EXERCISE CENTER directly across from unit; Close to MAYO/SHOPPING/RESTAURANTS/PUBLIC and CHARTER BASIS SCHOOLS. Great Newer Unit in PRESTIGIOUS Gated Complex at Overlook II. Water,Sewer and Trash is included in HOA fees paid by the Landlord.