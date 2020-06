Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Amazing home located in the gorgeous gated community of Carino Canyon. This single story home has it all, great room plan, large kitchen with island, dining nook, family room with gas fireplace, formal dining and formal living with views of the sparkling pool and spa. The backyard ahd a built-in BBQ, large covered patio, and grassy area. There are 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a split floor plan. 3 Car garage with built-ins and so much more. MUST SEE!