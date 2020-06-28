13317 N 101ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Incredible Remodeled 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage home on a Huge Lot! This home features Beautiful Wood Flooring, Vaulted ceilings, Wood Shutters, Custom Fireplace, Epoxy Garage Floor, Custom Wainscot and even New Faucets, Fixtures and Fans! The Open Kitchen Boasts Premium Granite Slab Countertops, Beautiful Updated Cabinets, Tiled Backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and Premium Stainless Appliances. The Large Master Suite Offers a Spa Inspired Bathroom Featuring a Limestone Shower with Seamless Glass, a Double Vanity with Carrera Marble Top, and a Freestanding Tub surrounded by Custom Wainscot and topped with the Perfect Chandelier! The Huge backyard features a Large Covered Patio, Lush Landscaping, Crystal Clear Pool, Tranquil Fountain and Green Grass! Come see and lease today!