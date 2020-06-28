All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:10 AM

13317 N 101ST Street

13317 North 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

13317 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Incredible Remodeled 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage home on a Huge Lot! This home features Beautiful Wood Flooring, Vaulted ceilings, Wood Shutters, Custom Fireplace, Epoxy Garage Floor, Custom Wainscot and even New Faucets, Fixtures and Fans! The Open Kitchen Boasts Premium Granite Slab Countertops, Beautiful Updated Cabinets, Tiled Backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and Premium Stainless Appliances. The Large Master Suite Offers a Spa Inspired Bathroom Featuring a Limestone Shower with Seamless Glass, a Double Vanity with Carrera Marble Top, and a Freestanding Tub surrounded by Custom Wainscot and topped with the Perfect Chandelier! The Huge backyard features a Large Covered Patio, Lush Landscaping, Crystal Clear Pool, Tranquil Fountain and Green Grass! Come see and lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13317 N 101ST Street have any available units?
13317 N 101ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13317 N 101ST Street have?
Some of 13317 N 101ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13317 N 101ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
13317 N 101ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13317 N 101ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 13317 N 101ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13317 N 101ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 13317 N 101ST Street offers parking.
Does 13317 N 101ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13317 N 101ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13317 N 101ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 13317 N 101ST Street has a pool.
Does 13317 N 101ST Street have accessible units?
No, 13317 N 101ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13317 N 101ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13317 N 101ST Street has units with dishwashers.
