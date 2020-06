Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Owner will entertain long term lease at $1,995 w/ tenant taking care of utilities. THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RENTAL RATES VARY ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! Perfectly located 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage, single family/single level home in Scottsdale with easy access to the 101 freeway, Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square Mall. Home is identical to pictures you see in listing, hasn't changed.