All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 12860 E JENAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
12860 E JENAN Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

12860 E JENAN Drive

12860 East Jenan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12860 East Jenan Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Custom home in private gated community of Sabino Estates - Scottsdale 85259. The perfect combination a luxurious home with sweeping mountain views! You'll spend all of your time relaxing and entertaining in your backyard paradise, but when you do venture inside, you are surrounded by beautiful upgrades, including a open gourmet kitchen with double ovens and built-in bar. 5bd/4ba, 3 car garage, no interior steps! Large lot with .4+ acres and North/South exposure. Minutes from Scottsdale's Basis campuses, Desert Mountain High School, Mountainside and Anasazi. Easy access to Mayo Clinic, Honor Health hospital, HWY 101 and great retail, restaurants and golf nearby. Home is also listed for sale MLS #5889431

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12860 E JENAN Drive have any available units?
12860 E JENAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12860 E JENAN Drive have?
Some of 12860 E JENAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12860 E JENAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12860 E JENAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12860 E JENAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12860 E JENAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12860 E JENAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12860 E JENAN Drive offers parking.
Does 12860 E JENAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12860 E JENAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12860 E JENAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12860 E JENAN Drive has a pool.
Does 12860 E JENAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 12860 E JENAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12860 E JENAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12860 E JENAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College