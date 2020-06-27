12860 E JENAN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Custom home in private gated community of Sabino Estates - Scottsdale 85259. The perfect combination a luxurious home with sweeping mountain views! You'll spend all of your time relaxing and entertaining in your backyard paradise, but when you do venture inside, you are surrounded by beautiful upgrades, including a open gourmet kitchen with double ovens and built-in bar. 5bd/4ba, 3 car garage, no interior steps! Large lot with .4+ acres and North/South exposure. Minutes from Scottsdale's Basis campuses, Desert Mountain High School, Mountainside and Anasazi. Easy access to Mayo Clinic, Honor Health hospital, HWY 101 and great retail, restaurants and golf nearby. Home is also listed for sale MLS #5889431