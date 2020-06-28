1278 N 85th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill hot tub

Great Scottsdale location 101 and McDowell. This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with a 1 car condo. Small private patio outside of the unit. Washer and dryer included! Community pool, spa, and BBQ.



Water/Sewer is included in rent.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



