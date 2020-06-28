All apartments in Scottsdale
1278 N 85th Pl
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

1278 N 85th Pl

1278 North 85th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1278 North 85th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great Scottsdale location 101 and McDowell. This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with a 1 car condo. Small private patio outside of the unit. Washer and dryer included! Community pool, spa, and BBQ.

Water/Sewer is included in rent.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5554280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 N 85th Pl have any available units?
1278 N 85th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1278 N 85th Pl have?
Some of 1278 N 85th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 N 85th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1278 N 85th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 N 85th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1278 N 85th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1278 N 85th Pl offer parking?
No, 1278 N 85th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1278 N 85th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1278 N 85th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 N 85th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1278 N 85th Pl has a pool.
Does 1278 N 85th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1278 N 85th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 N 85th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1278 N 85th Pl has units with dishwashers.
