1278 N 85th Pl

Great Scottsdale location 101 and McDowell. This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with a 1 car condo. Small private patio outside of the unit. Washer and dryer included! Community pool, spa, and BBQ.
Water/Sewer is included in rent.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
