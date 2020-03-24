12669 N 76TH Place N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful home nestled in the Bueanavante area. Kitchen is cooks/entertainers delight, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, counterspace and cabinets aplenty - all with an addition of a breakfast bar. New tile in great-room, & bedrooms. Master-bath updated few years ago, new decorative tile in guest and powder-room. Home newly painted. Backyard and patio gives itself to coffee/breakfast to start your day or relaxing after work with family or friends. Pool and spa are joined by a fire pit to enhance your backyard experience. Home is near a park, transportation dining, shopping, entertainment nd employment. This home is welcoming and ready to help you make many cherished memories with family and friends.