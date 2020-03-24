All apartments in Scottsdale
12669 N 76TH Place N

12669 North 76th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12669 North 76th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Buenavante

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful home nestled in the Bueanavante area. Kitchen is cooks/entertainers delight, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, counterspace and cabinets aplenty - all with an addition of a breakfast bar. New tile in great-room, & bedrooms. Master-bath updated few years ago, new decorative tile in guest and powder-room. Home newly painted. Backyard and patio gives itself to coffee/breakfast to start your day or relaxing after work with family or friends. Pool and spa are joined by a fire pit to enhance your backyard experience. Home is near a park, transportation dining, shopping, entertainment nd employment. This home is welcoming and ready to help you make many cherished memories with family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12669 N 76TH Place N have any available units?
12669 N 76TH Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12669 N 76TH Place N have?
Some of 12669 N 76TH Place N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12669 N 76TH Place N currently offering any rent specials?
12669 N 76TH Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12669 N 76TH Place N pet-friendly?
No, 12669 N 76TH Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12669 N 76TH Place N offer parking?
No, 12669 N 76TH Place N does not offer parking.
Does 12669 N 76TH Place N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12669 N 76TH Place N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12669 N 76TH Place N have a pool?
Yes, 12669 N 76TH Place N has a pool.
Does 12669 N 76TH Place N have accessible units?
No, 12669 N 76TH Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 12669 N 76TH Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12669 N 76TH Place N has units with dishwashers.
