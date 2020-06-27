All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 12475 N 85TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
12475 N 85TH Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

12475 N 85TH Street

12475 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12475 North 85th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Stoneridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Resort style living in the heart of Scottsdale! This stunning 4 bed 3 bath home sits on a 33,000 sqft lot, with private pool! Home has lovely southwestern design with natural light through out and all spacious bedrooms have walk in closets. Back yard is the ultimate entertainment area...massive patio w/ bar seating, and ceiling fans. Gourmet kitchen is a chef's paradise with stainless industrial appliances, granite countertops and large island. Family room boasts oversized french doors with beautiful views of the pool, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wood beams AND a wet bar. Upgrades continue through to the master suite with huge bedroom, additional fire place and separate shower w/ stand alone tub. This property has it all.....contact a member of our team for a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12475 N 85TH Street have any available units?
12475 N 85TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12475 N 85TH Street have?
Some of 12475 N 85TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12475 N 85TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12475 N 85TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12475 N 85TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12475 N 85TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12475 N 85TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12475 N 85TH Street offers parking.
Does 12475 N 85TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12475 N 85TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12475 N 85TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 12475 N 85TH Street has a pool.
Does 12475 N 85TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12475 N 85TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12475 N 85TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12475 N 85TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College