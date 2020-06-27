12475 N 85TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Resort style living in the heart of Scottsdale! This stunning 4 bed 3 bath home sits on a 33,000 sqft lot, with private pool! Home has lovely southwestern design with natural light through out and all spacious bedrooms have walk in closets. Back yard is the ultimate entertainment area...massive patio w/ bar seating, and ceiling fans. Gourmet kitchen is a chef's paradise with stainless industrial appliances, granite countertops and large island. Family room boasts oversized french doors with beautiful views of the pool, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wood beams AND a wet bar. Upgrades continue through to the master suite with huge bedroom, additional fire place and separate shower w/ stand alone tub. This property has it all.....contact a member of our team for a tour of your new home!