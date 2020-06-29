All apartments in Scottsdale
1228 N 78TH Street

1228 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1228 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare & Special 4-Bed 2-Bath home in Scottsdale's lovely McDowell Parkway. Updated w/ granite counters, new windows, tile flooring, travertine guest shower, brand new tile master shower. All stainless steel appliances & indoor washer dryer included. Spacious kitchen w/ recessed lighting, raised panel cabinetry, island w/ breakfast bar. Large dining area/family room w/ extra wide Arcadia doors open to shady backyard with storage shed. Every room has abundant natural light & blinds to reduce summer heat. Block construction provides extra energy savings. Open back gate to find Vista Del Camino Park--Great greenbelt for Walking, Jogging, Biking. Just mins from ASU, Close to Great Local Shopping & Quick Access to freeways or Scottsdale Trolly! Please Note: Municipal Service & Tax total 3.75%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 N 78TH Street have any available units?
1228 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 1228 N 78TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1228 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1228 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1228 N 78TH Street offer parking?
No, 1228 N 78TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1228 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 N 78TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 N 78TH Street have a pool?
No, 1228 N 78TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1228 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1228 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
