1228 N 78TH Street

Rare & Special 4-Bed 2-Bath home in Scottsdale's lovely McDowell Parkway. Updated w/ granite counters, new windows, tile flooring, travertine guest shower, brand new tile master shower. All stainless steel appliances & indoor washer dryer included. Spacious kitchen w/ recessed lighting, raised panel cabinetry, island w/ breakfast bar. Large dining area/family room w/ extra wide Arcadia doors open to shady backyard with storage shed. Every room has abundant natural light & blinds to reduce summer heat. Block construction provides extra energy savings. Open back gate to find Vista Del Camino Park--Great greenbelt for Walking, Jogging, Biking. Just mins from ASU, Close to Great Local Shopping & Quick Access to freeways or Scottsdale Trolly! Please Note: Municipal Service & Tax total 3.75%