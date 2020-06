12210 N 67TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

2017 FULL UPDATED SANTA BARBARA LOOK!! CIRCLE PAVER DRIVE, 1+ ACRE NO HOA-RV -BOATS-TRAILER PARKING- PERFECT FOR HOME BUSINESS OR LARGE TOYS TO STORE. 4 BR/3 BATH, (2 MASTER SUITS 12X11 WALKIN CLOSET TRAVERTINE, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN MASTER - JACUZZI TUB, 2 FIREPLACES GRANITE IN KITCHEN, STAINLESS - GAS COOKING -$900K HOME FOR RENT ONLY FOR $4500 PER MONTH UNFURNISHED, WILL DO LONG TERM LEASE! 2 MASTER SUITES WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT! 3 + CAR GARAGE WITH 8 FT DOORS, POOL, FIREPIT - SPORT COURT VERY QUIET STREET! GREAT LOCATION ONLY 5 MIN OFF 101 - CACTUS OR 7 MIN TO 51 - CACTUS- CAN GET TO AIRPORT OR DOWNTOWN PHOENIX IN 20 MINUTES (NON TRAFFIC) AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! HORSES ALLOWED BUT NO PIN ( TENANT CAN INSTALL AT THERE COST) PRICE WILL BE $4500 PER MO call 48o 225 4o4