All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11847 N 111TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11847 N 111TH Way
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

11847 N 111TH Way

11847 North 111th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11847 North 111th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Breathtaking Mountain Views! Fantastic Rental Property in Scottsdale w/beautiful wood plank grey porcelain tile floors, plant shelves, art niche, neutral palette, ceiling fans, window blinds, & spacious open floor plan. White wood kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, & easy access to dining area. Perfect Home for entertaining inside & out. Generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & 2 baths. Master retreat boasts bay window, patio access, private en suite, & walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard covered patio & McDowell mountain views. Minutes to restaurants, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, hiking, T.P.C. Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, MLB Spring Training, Mayo, Talking Stick Casino and so much more! Established neighborhood that is close to all Scottsdale has to offer. Will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11847 N 111TH Way have any available units?
11847 N 111TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11847 N 111TH Way have?
Some of 11847 N 111TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11847 N 111TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
11847 N 111TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11847 N 111TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 11847 N 111TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11847 N 111TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 11847 N 111TH Way offers parking.
Does 11847 N 111TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11847 N 111TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11847 N 111TH Way have a pool?
No, 11847 N 111TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 11847 N 111TH Way have accessible units?
No, 11847 N 111TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11847 N 111TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11847 N 111TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College