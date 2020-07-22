11847 N 111TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Breathtaking Mountain Views! Fantastic Rental Property in Scottsdale w/beautiful wood plank grey porcelain tile floors, plant shelves, art niche, neutral palette, ceiling fans, window blinds, & spacious open floor plan. White wood kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, & easy access to dining area. Perfect Home for entertaining inside & out. Generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & 2 baths. Master retreat boasts bay window, patio access, private en suite, & walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard covered patio & McDowell mountain views. Minutes to restaurants, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, hiking, T.P.C. Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, MLB Spring Training, Mayo, Talking Stick Casino and so much more! Established neighborhood that is close to all Scottsdale has to offer. Will not disappoint.