Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11517 N 131ST Way

11517 North 131st Way · (602) 770-2990
Location

11517 North 131st Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3076 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fully furnished, amazing location with easy walk to park, Mountainside Middle School, Desert Mountain High School and Mayo Clinic. Private with no neighbors behind, across from wash. Built in speakers throughout home and back yard. Water feature in playpool. Interior with all new paint, plus plantation shutters throughout. Oversized master suite has dual shower heads and separate spa tub in master bath, walk in closet with California style shelving. Massive chef kitchen with eat-in kitchen. Roomy 3-car garage. Rent includes utilities which can run $500 + per month, cable and internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11517 N 131ST Way have any available units?
11517 N 131ST Way has a unit available for $5,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11517 N 131ST Way have?
Some of 11517 N 131ST Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11517 N 131ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
11517 N 131ST Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11517 N 131ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 11517 N 131ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11517 N 131ST Way offer parking?
Yes, 11517 N 131ST Way does offer parking.
Does 11517 N 131ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11517 N 131ST Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11517 N 131ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 11517 N 131ST Way has a pool.
Does 11517 N 131ST Way have accessible units?
No, 11517 N 131ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11517 N 131ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11517 N 131ST Way has units with dishwashers.
