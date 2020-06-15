11517 N 131ST Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Fully furnished, amazing location with easy walk to park, Mountainside Middle School, Desert Mountain High School and Mayo Clinic. Private with no neighbors behind, across from wash. Built in speakers throughout home and back yard. Water feature in playpool. Interior with all new paint, plus plantation shutters throughout. Oversized master suite has dual shower heads and separate spa tub in master bath, walk in closet with California style shelving. Massive chef kitchen with eat-in kitchen. Roomy 3-car garage. Rent includes utilities which can run $500 + per month, cable and internet included.