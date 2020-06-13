All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:36 PM

11512 E RAINTREE Drive

11512 East Raintree Drive · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11512 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA + Den. Beautiful mountainside home with unobstructed views of the city lights & Sunsets. Aug . - Oct: $3000.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. 3+ month lease required. Seasonal Pricing Applies Nov. through April. Master Suite has King bed. Master bath has Tub & Shower/his & hers sinks & walk in closet. Second Bedroom has a king bed. The Den has a large desk, high-speed Internet & a queen sleeper sofa. Patio has Chaise lounge, table, BBQ, water feature & a firepit. Community pool/Gym, & Tennis Courts. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $150.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $250.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%. Rental Apps: $45 each. TPT License # 21248248

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11512 E RAINTREE Drive have any available units?
11512 E RAINTREE Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11512 E RAINTREE Drive have?
Some of 11512 E RAINTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11512 E RAINTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11512 E RAINTREE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11512 E RAINTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11512 E RAINTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11512 E RAINTREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11512 E RAINTREE Drive does offer parking.
Does 11512 E RAINTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11512 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11512 E RAINTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11512 E RAINTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 11512 E RAINTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11512 E RAINTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11512 E RAINTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11512 E RAINTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
