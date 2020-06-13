11512 E RAINTREE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA + Den. Beautiful mountainside home with unobstructed views of the city lights & Sunsets. Aug . - Oct: $3000.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. 3+ month lease required. Seasonal Pricing Applies Nov. through April. Master Suite has King bed. Master bath has Tub & Shower/his & hers sinks & walk in closet. Second Bedroom has a king bed. The Den has a large desk, high-speed Internet & a queen sleeper sofa. Patio has Chaise lounge, table, BBQ, water feature & a firepit. Community pool/Gym, & Tennis Courts. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $150.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $250.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%. Rental Apps: $45 each. TPT License # 21248248