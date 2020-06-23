All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road

11471 East Quartz Rock Road · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Location

11471 East Quartz Rock Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den/office home on ideal cul-de-sac in elite Troon golf course community. Awesome location, close to everything North Scottsdale has to offer. Stunning Troon views!! Impressive great room floorplan features two master bedrooms, an office/den and stunning living areas with tile flooring and a fireplace for ambiance, Huge rear covered patio, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the majestic Pinnacle Peak views. This home offers a winning combination of luxury and location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road have any available units?
11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road have?
Some of 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road currently offering any rent specials?
11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road pet-friendly?
No, 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road offer parking?
No, 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road does not offer parking.
Does 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road have a pool?
No, 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road does not have a pool.
Does 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road have accessible units?
No, 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road has units with dishwashers.
