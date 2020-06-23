11471 E QUARTZ ROCK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den/office home on ideal cul-de-sac in elite Troon golf course community. Awesome location, close to everything North Scottsdale has to offer. Stunning Troon views!! Impressive great room floorplan features two master bedrooms, an office/den and stunning living areas with tile flooring and a fireplace for ambiance, Huge rear covered patio, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the majestic Pinnacle Peak views. This home offers a winning combination of luxury and location.