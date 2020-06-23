11412 N SUNDOWN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool

This Beautifully Furnished Modern Hacienda Home is a Rare opportunity! This quiet updated retreat is located in the heart of Scottsdale. Multi tone modern grey wood plank tile flooring throughout the house complements the unique and comfortable hacienda home. The open great room floor plan incorporates both the dining and living room with sightlines through the kitchen to the mature landscape and gas firepit out back. The great room is wired and cable ready both above the gas burning fireplace and along the wall. The home has amazingly deep views from front to back. French doors along the front of the home welcome you to the large front courtyard, perfect for family dinners or parties. The expansive kitchen offers an oversized island, slab granite countertops matching the fireplace surroun