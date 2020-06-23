All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:54 AM

11412 N SUNDOWN Drive

11412 North Sundown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11412 North Sundown Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sundown Ranch Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
This Beautifully Furnished Modern Hacienda Home is a Rare opportunity! This quiet updated retreat is located in the heart of Scottsdale. Multi tone modern grey wood plank tile flooring throughout the house complements the unique and comfortable hacienda home. The open great room floor plan incorporates both the dining and living room with sightlines through the kitchen to the mature landscape and gas firepit out back. The great room is wired and cable ready both above the gas burning fireplace and along the wall. The home has amazingly deep views from front to back. French doors along the front of the home welcome you to the large front courtyard, perfect for family dinners or parties. The expansive kitchen offers an oversized island, slab granite countertops matching the fireplace surroun

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive have any available units?
11412 N SUNDOWN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive have?
Some of 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11412 N SUNDOWN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive offers parking.
Does 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive has a pool.
Does 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive have accessible units?
No, 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11412 N SUNDOWN Drive has units with dishwashers.
