Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive

11372 East Apache Vistas Drive · (480) 235-2776
Location

11372 East Apache Vistas Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 6 Bath · 6393 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning Tuscan home situated along the Apache Golf Course offering spectacular sunset and mountain views. Great room floorplan, large private master suite with sitting room, fireplace. Master bath features his and hers sinks, large soaking tub and adjacent workout room. Two en-suite guest bedrooms along with a den/office and full bath. Upper level offers a bonus family room with 3/4 bath. The outdoor spaces offer multiple seating areas, pool, spa, fireplace and pit and built in BBQ. ACCESS TO THE DESERT MOUNTAIN CLUB AND AMENITIES ARE FOR MEMBERS AND MEMBERS GUEST ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive have any available units?
11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive have?
Some of 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive does offer parking.
Does 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive has a pool.
Does 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11372 E APACHE VISTAS Drive has units with dishwashers.
