All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11102 N 111TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11102 N 111TH Place
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

11102 N 111TH Place

11102 North 111th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11102 North 111th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Vacant today but occupied 12-19 through 12-27. New flooring, walk in shower, countertops, fixtures, hardware all completed in 2019. New stove, microwave and dishwasher to be installed 12-28. This immaculate winter rental is fully furnished down to the last detail. Fabulous Scottsdale location close to shops, restaurants and the 101. This home features 2 bedrooms, a walk in shower and seperate shower and tub in master. Cozy great room with fireplace off private patio. Corner lot with a two car garage. Community offers a pool, spa and club house. Available January 1 through March 31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11102 N 111TH Place have any available units?
11102 N 111TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11102 N 111TH Place have?
Some of 11102 N 111TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11102 N 111TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
11102 N 111TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11102 N 111TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 11102 N 111TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11102 N 111TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 11102 N 111TH Place offers parking.
Does 11102 N 111TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11102 N 111TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11102 N 111TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 11102 N 111TH Place has a pool.
Does 11102 N 111TH Place have accessible units?
No, 11102 N 111TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11102 N 111TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11102 N 111TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College