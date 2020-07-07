11102 N 111TH Place

Amenities

Vacant today but occupied 12-19 through 12-27. New flooring, walk in shower, countertops, fixtures, hardware all completed in 2019. New stove, microwave and dishwasher to be installed 12-28. This immaculate winter rental is fully furnished down to the last detail. Fabulous Scottsdale location close to shops, restaurants and the 101. This home features 2 bedrooms, a walk in shower and seperate shower and tub in master. Cozy great room with fireplace off private patio. Corner lot with a two car garage. Community offers a pool, spa and club house. Available January 1 through March 31.