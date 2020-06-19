All apartments in Scottsdale
11102 East Jenan Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:17 PM

11102 East Jenan Drive

11102 East Jenan Drive · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11102 East Jenan Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2228 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL.

Bring your family and friends to this lovely cozy Scottsdale getaway. From the moment you walk in the house you will notice the many beautiful small touches that make you feel like this is your home away from home. This house epitomizes the culture, art, and decor of the Southwest. The house is located in a quiet subdivision with natural hiking and biking trails a block away. Frank Lloyd Wrightï¿½??s Taliesin East is conveniently near by. You can be on the 101 freeway in minutes and are just 20 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport. Many golf courses and West World are also a short distance away. The house has easy access to grocery stores and many tasty restaurants. World class shopping is just minutes away! The house is located very close to the Mayo Clinic and other hospitals.

This is a perfect house for entertaining, with its lovely back patio and colorful lush desert landscape. Plan a perfect evening of barbecuing your favorite meal and sharing it with friends. The Open concept TV room and kitchen make for a great gathering place. The kitchen is fully equipped with anything you would need to create some savory home cooking. There is a separate cozy living room with a dining area for more formal evenings. Towards the back of the house there are three bedrooms, each decorated with special attention to details and comforts to help you relax and unwind during your visit. The master bedroom has a wonderful view of the backyard, large bathroom with a soaking tub and shower. The master also has a large walk in closet. There is a laundry room and two car garage. There is a bonus room as you enter the house that has a single daybed.

Please call RPM Pinnacle for rates and availability 480.351.8888 or 602.775.5014.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11102 East Jenan Drive have any available units?
11102 East Jenan Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11102 East Jenan Drive have?
Some of 11102 East Jenan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11102 East Jenan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11102 East Jenan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11102 East Jenan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11102 East Jenan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11102 East Jenan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11102 East Jenan Drive does offer parking.
Does 11102 East Jenan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11102 East Jenan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11102 East Jenan Drive have a pool?
No, 11102 East Jenan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11102 East Jenan Drive have accessible units?
No, 11102 East Jenan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11102 East Jenan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11102 East Jenan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
