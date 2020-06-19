11102 East Jenan Drive

Amenities

SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL.



Bring your family and friends to this lovely cozy Scottsdale getaway. From the moment you walk in the house you will notice the many beautiful small touches that make you feel like this is your home away from home. This house epitomizes the culture, art, and decor of the Southwest. The house is located in a quiet subdivision with natural hiking and biking trails a block away. Frank Lloyd Wrightï¿½??s Taliesin East is conveniently near by. You can be on the 101 freeway in minutes and are just 20 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport. Many golf courses and West World are also a short distance away. The house has easy access to grocery stores and many tasty restaurants. World class shopping is just minutes away! The house is located very close to the Mayo Clinic and other hospitals.



This is a perfect house for entertaining, with its lovely back patio and colorful lush desert landscape. Plan a perfect evening of barbecuing your favorite meal and sharing it with friends. The Open concept TV room and kitchen make for a great gathering place. The kitchen is fully equipped with anything you would need to create some savory home cooking. There is a separate cozy living room with a dining area for more formal evenings. Towards the back of the house there are three bedrooms, each decorated with special attention to details and comforts to help you relax and unwind during your visit. The master bedroom has a wonderful view of the backyard, large bathroom with a soaking tub and shower. The master also has a large walk in closet. There is a laundry room and two car garage. There is a bonus room as you enter the house that has a single daybed.



Please call RPM Pinnacle for rates and availability 480.351.8888 or 602.775.5014.

Contact us to schedule a showing.