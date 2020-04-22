All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
11067 E Butherus Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11067 E Butherus Drive

11067 East Butherus Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11067 East Butherus Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
30 Day Minimum...4 Inviting and luxurious Bedrooms (High-end Beds & bedding in Every Room) 2 1/2 Baths Private Office Overlooking The City From Above Full Gym With Commercial Equipment Separate Bar With 250 Bottle Wine Cellar & Copper Counters Versi patterned travertine tile flowing throughout the home An Unsurpassed Chefs Kitchen with an Innovative Design including Granite Counters and island which has a raised copper top with 4 leather swivel stools & rich textured stone face, GE Monagram Stainless Steel Appliances and fully stocked with anything that you would need in the kitchen. *coffee, cream, sugar, salt/pepper, olive oil and spices also provided Gorgeous Gas Fireplace with artistic finished top and a stacked stone face

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11067 E Butherus Drive have any available units?
11067 E Butherus Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11067 E Butherus Drive have?
Some of 11067 E Butherus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11067 E Butherus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11067 E Butherus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11067 E Butherus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11067 E Butherus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11067 E Butherus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11067 E Butherus Drive does offer parking.
Does 11067 E Butherus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11067 E Butherus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11067 E Butherus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11067 E Butherus Drive has a pool.
Does 11067 E Butherus Drive have accessible units?
No, 11067 E Butherus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11067 E Butherus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11067 E Butherus Drive has units with dishwashers.
