Fabulous Remodeled Home with 2 Master Suites! Gorgeous New Hardwood Flooring Throughout! New Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator and Wine Cooler! 2 Spacious Split Master Suites with large Walk in Closets and Custom travertine walk in Shower! New Dual Pane Windows and Newer AC! Charming Low Maintenance Backyard with Paver Patio and Synthetic grass! Spacious 2 car garage with direct entry into home! 2 Community Pools and Spa! ** Hurry on this one!**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11062 N 111TH Way have any available units?
11062 N 111TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11062 N 111TH Way have?
Some of 11062 N 111TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11062 N 111TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
11062 N 111TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.