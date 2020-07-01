All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:15 PM

11062 N 111TH Way

11062 North 111th Way · No Longer Available
Location

11062 North 111th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Remodeled Home with 2 Master Suites! Gorgeous New Hardwood Flooring Throughout! New Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator and Wine Cooler! 2 Spacious Split Master Suites with large Walk in Closets and Custom travertine walk in Shower! New Dual Pane Windows and Newer AC! Charming Low Maintenance Backyard with Paver Patio and Synthetic grass! Spacious 2 car garage with direct entry into home! 2 Community Pools and Spa! ** Hurry on this one!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

