11062 N 111TH Way

Fabulous Remodeled Home with 2 Master Suites! Gorgeous New Hardwood Flooring Throughout! New Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator and Wine Cooler! 2 Spacious Split Master Suites with large Walk in Closets and Custom travertine walk in Shower! New Dual Pane Windows and Newer AC! Charming Low Maintenance Backyard with Paver Patio and Synthetic grass! Spacious 2 car garage with direct entry into home! 2 Community Pools and Spa! ** Hurry on this one!**