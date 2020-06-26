All apartments in Scottsdale
11055 E CLINTON Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

11055 E CLINTON Street

11055 East Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

11055 East Clinton Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully Furnished! Your own oasis, private pool, covered patio, remodeled home with soaring ceilings, open living/dining area. Leather couches and mid-century modern decor. Contemporary one level home 2 bedrooms,plus den, 2 bath home. Granite countertops, 2 car attached garage, fireplace. includes 2 flat screen TV's, outdoor patio furniture, BBQ, all linens and fully stocked kitchen. The den is fully functional with color printer, fax and copier. Owner pays for lawn and pool service. Location several miles from Rockies/Diamondback stadium, and the Talking Stick Casino. Just bring your tooth brush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11055 E CLINTON Street have any available units?
11055 E CLINTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11055 E CLINTON Street have?
Some of 11055 E CLINTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11055 E CLINTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
11055 E CLINTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11055 E CLINTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 11055 E CLINTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11055 E CLINTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 11055 E CLINTON Street offers parking.
Does 11055 E CLINTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11055 E CLINTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11055 E CLINTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 11055 E CLINTON Street has a pool.
Does 11055 E CLINTON Street have accessible units?
No, 11055 E CLINTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11055 E CLINTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11055 E CLINTON Street has units with dishwashers.
