11055 E CLINTON Street

Fully Furnished! Your own oasis, private pool, covered patio, remodeled home with soaring ceilings, open living/dining area. Leather couches and mid-century modern decor. Contemporary one level home 2 bedrooms,plus den, 2 bath home. Granite countertops, 2 car attached garage, fireplace. includes 2 flat screen TV's, outdoor patio furniture, BBQ, all linens and fully stocked kitchen. The den is fully functional with color printer, fax and copier. Owner pays for lawn and pool service. Location several miles from Rockies/Diamondback stadium, and the Talking Stick Casino. Just bring your tooth brush.