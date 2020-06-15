All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:29 AM

11045 E TURNBERRY Road

11045 East Turnberry Road · (480) 323-6763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11045 East Turnberry Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Custom Multi million dollar finishes abound in this custom designed furnished enclave located in gated Quail Ridge, Troon. Each room is infused with unique details to include, stacked stone accent walls & venetian plaster throughout, custom arched 8' alder doors adorned with custom iron hardware. The expansive master retreat boasts custom upholstered Master Walls, Travertine walk in shower, Jacuzzi tub to offer a spa like serenity. A gourmet kitchen offering Viking appliances invites the great room within to enjoy your guests as you entertain. The custom lighting feature accent the custom cabinetry and soaring beamed ceilings. This enclave offers a high end surround sound-audio visual system that will make you feel as if you are relaxing at a re

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11045 E TURNBERRY Road have any available units?
11045 E TURNBERRY Road has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11045 E TURNBERRY Road have?
Some of 11045 E TURNBERRY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11045 E TURNBERRY Road currently offering any rent specials?
11045 E TURNBERRY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11045 E TURNBERRY Road pet-friendly?
No, 11045 E TURNBERRY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11045 E TURNBERRY Road offer parking?
Yes, 11045 E TURNBERRY Road does offer parking.
Does 11045 E TURNBERRY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11045 E TURNBERRY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11045 E TURNBERRY Road have a pool?
Yes, 11045 E TURNBERRY Road has a pool.
Does 11045 E TURNBERRY Road have accessible units?
No, 11045 E TURNBERRY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11045 E TURNBERRY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11045 E TURNBERRY Road has units with dishwashers.
