11045 E TURNBERRY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Custom Multi million dollar finishes abound in this custom designed furnished enclave located in gated Quail Ridge, Troon. Each room is infused with unique details to include, stacked stone accent walls & venetian plaster throughout, custom arched 8' alder doors adorned with custom iron hardware. The expansive master retreat boasts custom upholstered Master Walls, Travertine walk in shower, Jacuzzi tub to offer a spa like serenity. A gourmet kitchen offering Viking appliances invites the great room within to enjoy your guests as you entertain. The custom lighting feature accent the custom cabinetry and soaring beamed ceilings. This enclave offers a high end surround sound-audio visual system that will make you feel as if you are relaxing at a re