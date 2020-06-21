All apartments in Scottsdale
11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive

11015 East Desert Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11015 East Desert Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Troon remodel of the popular Skyline floorplan. Luxury gray wood plank tile flooring throughout except the bedrooms. The soaring ceilings in main areas showcase the open floorplan. Spectacular gourmet kitchen with Carrera Marble on an oversized island accented by gray cabinety contrasting the snow white cabinetry and Carrera marble slab tops . Brushed nickel fixtures and built-in stainless appliances with a deep undermount sink. The oversized master ensuite resembles a spa with large walk-in closet. Shower is lined with classic subway tile, double sink marble top vanity's with nickel fixtures. Relax on the large patio with breathtaking views of the city beautifully lit against the McDowell mountain range. Entertaining style rear yard with BBQ grill island of travertine slabs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive have any available units?
11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive have?
Some of 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11015 E DESERT VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
