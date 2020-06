Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled in the heart of Starfire Country Club, this upscale furnished and fully equipped rental is perfect to relaxation and fun for a 6 month minimum stay per HOA. This is tranquil golf course living at its finest. Ultra clean, upstairs condo boasts 2 bedrooms and bonus den/office with sofa bed. Private covered patio provides expansive views of the fairway from both living room and master bedroom. All of the luxury amenities you are looking for are right here: 2 car attached garage, full size laundry and additional patio off the second bedroom. Central location to all that Beautiful Scottsdale and surrounding communities have to offer.