Scottsdale, AZ
10986 N 111TH Place
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM

10986 N 111TH Place

10986 North 111th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10986 North 111th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A gorgeous-Spacious 4 Bedroom/2 Bath one story Spanish Mediterranean nestled with a Pool in one of Scottsdalea(tm)s prime locations. Features include high cathedral ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, completely refinished Saltillo tiles, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, family room, dining room, and living room. The large living room and formal dining with a large beautiful chandelier. The large eatery in the kitchen includes a granite breakfast bar. Both bathrooms are remodeled with all new floor, showers, bathtub, toilets, vanity cabinets, and light fixtures. New flooring is installed in all bedrooms. Two-car garage is attached. Nestled on almost 10,000 sqft lot, this oasis is complimented with multiple citrus trees, a fenced pool with diving board, and natural desert landscaping in the front of Scottsdale's prime locations. 3 miles (6 minutes driving) to Loop 101. Close to shopping and banking, close to restaurant and Mayo Clinic!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10986 N 111TH Place have any available units?
10986 N 111TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10986 N 111TH Place have?
Some of 10986 N 111TH Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10986 N 111TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10986 N 111TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10986 N 111TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10986 N 111TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10986 N 111TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 10986 N 111TH Place offers parking.
Does 10986 N 111TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10986 N 111TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10986 N 111TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 10986 N 111TH Place has a pool.
Does 10986 N 111TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10986 N 111TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10986 N 111TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10986 N 111TH Place has units with dishwashers.
