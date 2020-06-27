All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

10801 East Happy Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

10801 East Happy Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished charming Santa Barbara design renovation with abundant style & character starting from the moment you cross the threshold of the hand-carved wood front door. Step into this gorgeous turn-key remodel in the guard gated community of Glenn Moor in Troon. Not one detail has been overlooked on this completely transformed open floor plan that allows natural light to flow throughout the living spaces. This home boasts a large great room with soaring ceilings, bar area for entertaining, custom niches with wall space for exquisite artwork, open formal dining, gourmet kitchen with new quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, pantry, custom pendant lighting, Wolf and Kitchen Aid appliances, Hickory hand scraped wood floors, and 3 custom fireplaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have any available units?
10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have?
Some of 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has a pool.
Does 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10801 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
