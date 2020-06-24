10792 N 124TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Less than 3 year old home at Sunrise Trail. Primo condition, includes full landscaping maintenance & pool maintenance, refrigerator, built in microwave, washer & dryer. Split floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master has a huge walk in closet, separate walk in shower, large tub & 2 sink areas. Flooring is all tile or wood-like tile. Built in media center bookcase in great room, shutters & blinds. Garage has built in cabinets, soft water system, security system, ceiling fans, programmable thermostats, two tone paint