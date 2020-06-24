All apartments in Scottsdale
10792 N 124TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10792 N 124TH Place

10792 North 124th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10792 North 124th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Less than 3 year old home at Sunrise Trail. Primo condition, includes full landscaping maintenance & pool maintenance, refrigerator, built in microwave, washer & dryer. Split floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master has a huge walk in closet, separate walk in shower, large tub & 2 sink areas. Flooring is all tile or wood-like tile. Built in media center bookcase in great room, shutters & blinds. Garage has built in cabinets, soft water system, security system, ceiling fans, programmable thermostats, two tone paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

