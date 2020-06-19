10764 E Greythorn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! Highly desirable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story cul-de-sac home located in the gated community of Pinnacle Canyon at Troon North. This home features all upgraded fixtures and window blinds, high ceilings, two gas fireplaces, hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms with tile flooring in all traffic areas. Beautiful kitchen features quartz counter tops, large island, all stainless steel appliances, double ovens, pantry and separate dining area. The charming backyard includes a pebble-tec pool with a stone waterfall, wall plant art, a fig & citrus trees and extended patio cover. Garage includes storage cabinets. Easy access to 101 loop freeway, hiking, restaurants and shopping.