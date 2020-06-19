All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10764 E Greythorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10764 E Greythorn Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

10764 E Greythorn Drive

10764 East Greythorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10764 East Greythorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Highly desirable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story cul-de-sac home located in the gated community of Pinnacle Canyon at Troon North. This home features all upgraded fixtures and window blinds, high ceilings, two gas fireplaces, hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms with tile flooring in all traffic areas. Beautiful kitchen features quartz counter tops, large island, all stainless steel appliances, double ovens, pantry and separate dining area. The charming backyard includes a pebble-tec pool with a stone waterfall, wall plant art, a fig & citrus trees and extended patio cover. Garage includes storage cabinets. Easy access to 101 loop freeway, hiking, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10764 E Greythorn Drive have any available units?
10764 E Greythorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10764 E Greythorn Drive have?
Some of 10764 E Greythorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10764 E Greythorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10764 E Greythorn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10764 E Greythorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10764 E Greythorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10764 E Greythorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10764 E Greythorn Drive does offer parking.
Does 10764 E Greythorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10764 E Greythorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10764 E Greythorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10764 E Greythorn Drive has a pool.
Does 10764 E Greythorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 10764 E Greythorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10764 E Greythorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10764 E Greythorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College