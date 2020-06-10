All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10690 E RAINTREE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10690 E RAINTREE Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:07 AM

10690 E RAINTREE Drive

10690 East Raintree Drive · (480) 773-2183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10690 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning single level home on fantastic private lot with unbelievable views! This 4 bedroom split plan home has designer finishes including remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Thermador appliances and induction range, Vaulted ceilings, 4th bedroom is den with murphy bed and closet. Most rooms prewired for wall mounted televisions, Fantastic entertainers yard with pool, spa , fire pit and BBQ with views to McDowell mountains and city lights. 3 car garage. Private gated community and close to Mountain trails, biking,tennis, basketball , 2 community centers with aquatic center , Skate park and pools. Local restaurants including the new Vig just a few minutes away.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10690 E RAINTREE Drive have any available units?
10690 E RAINTREE Drive has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10690 E RAINTREE Drive have?
Some of 10690 E RAINTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10690 E RAINTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10690 E RAINTREE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10690 E RAINTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10690 E RAINTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10690 E RAINTREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10690 E RAINTREE Drive does offer parking.
Does 10690 E RAINTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10690 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10690 E RAINTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10690 E RAINTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 10690 E RAINTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10690 E RAINTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10690 E RAINTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10690 E RAINTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10690 E RAINTREE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity