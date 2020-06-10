10690 E RAINTREE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning single level home on fantastic private lot with unbelievable views! This 4 bedroom split plan home has designer finishes including remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Thermador appliances and induction range, Vaulted ceilings, 4th bedroom is den with murphy bed and closet. Most rooms prewired for wall mounted televisions, Fantastic entertainers yard with pool, spa , fire pit and BBQ with views to McDowell mountains and city lights. 3 car garage. Private gated community and close to Mountain trails, biking,tennis, basketball , 2 community centers with aquatic center , Skate park and pools. Local restaurants including the new Vig just a few minutes away.!