Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

10675 E CINNABAR Avenue

10675 East Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10675 East Cinnabar Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully Furnished! Located in a lovely Scottsdale community, this fine home offers formal dining and living rooms, indoor wood burning fireplace with spacious sitting area, wet bar with a built-in cooler. The kitchen has been beautifully updated and features custom granite counter-tops, island with pendant lighting, upgraded stainless steel appliances and custom wine rack. Gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and plenty of open space within the layout. Large backyard with pool and spa, plus mature trees that add to your privacy and create a beautiful oasis. The home is located on an over-sized cul-de-sac lot. Pool and Landscaping service is included. Solar is also paid for by owner. Call today for a private showing!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue have any available units?
10675 E CINNABAR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue have?
Some of 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10675 E CINNABAR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue offers parking.
Does 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue has a pool.
Does 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10675 E CINNABAR Avenue has units with dishwashers.

