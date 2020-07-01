10675 E CINNABAR Avenue

Amenities

Fully Furnished! Located in a lovely Scottsdale community, this fine home offers formal dining and living rooms, indoor wood burning fireplace with spacious sitting area, wet bar with a built-in cooler. The kitchen has been beautifully updated and features custom granite counter-tops, island with pendant lighting, upgraded stainless steel appliances and custom wine rack. Gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and plenty of open space within the layout. Large backyard with pool and spa, plus mature trees that add to your privacy and create a beautiful oasis. The home is located on an over-sized cul-de-sac lot. Pool and Landscaping service is included. Solar is also paid for by owner. Call today for a private showing!