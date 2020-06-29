All apartments in Scottsdale
10641 E MONUMENT Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

10641 E MONUMENT Drive

10641 East Monument Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10641 East Monument Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful, elegant, modern home for rent in Troon North's gated Candlewood Estates. Situated on an elevated & secluded lot with fantastic views in virtually all directions. This contemporary masterpiece exudes warmth and charm and offers indoor/outdoor living at its finest. This recently remodeled home offers designer space with beautiful, sophisticated finishes such as Brazilian black slate floors, Corten Italian metallic tile, and an elegant two-sided fireplace. A full chef's kitchen, an equipped exercise room, and a bonus room complete the perfect layout. Outdoor spaces provide a private spa-like environment with a custom pool & spa, outdoor BBQ & fire features. Fully furnished with high-quality custom furnishings, art, and smart-home features. 12-month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10641 E MONUMENT Drive have any available units?
10641 E MONUMENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10641 E MONUMENT Drive have?
Some of 10641 E MONUMENT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10641 E MONUMENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10641 E MONUMENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10641 E MONUMENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10641 E MONUMENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10641 E MONUMENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10641 E MONUMENT Drive offers parking.
Does 10641 E MONUMENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10641 E MONUMENT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10641 E MONUMENT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10641 E MONUMENT Drive has a pool.
Does 10641 E MONUMENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 10641 E MONUMENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10641 E MONUMENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10641 E MONUMENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
