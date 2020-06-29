10641 E MONUMENT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this beautiful, elegant, modern home for rent in Troon North's gated Candlewood Estates. Situated on an elevated & secluded lot with fantastic views in virtually all directions. This contemporary masterpiece exudes warmth and charm and offers indoor/outdoor living at its finest. This recently remodeled home offers designer space with beautiful, sophisticated finishes such as Brazilian black slate floors, Corten Italian metallic tile, and an elegant two-sided fireplace. A full chef's kitchen, an equipped exercise room, and a bonus room complete the perfect layout. Outdoor spaces provide a private spa-like environment with a custom pool & spa, outdoor BBQ & fire features. Fully furnished with high-quality custom furnishings, art, and smart-home features. 12-month lease required.