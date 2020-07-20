All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

10575 E MISSION Lane

10575 East Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10575 East Mission Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Highly upgraded home in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch. Travertine tile through out except for bedrooms that are carpeted. Master is Split from the other bedrooms with separate exit to backyard, travertine shower, walk in closet and double sinks. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious. Two way wood burning fireplace, Kitchen has knotty alder cabinets, granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings, fans through out. Beautiful backyard with large covered patio with saltillo tile, huge grassy area, in-ground heated pebble tech spool or spa and a pond with waterfall. Laundry room has additional custom cabinetry above machines and on other wall for extra storage. Very close to all amenities and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10575 E MISSION Lane have any available units?
10575 E MISSION Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10575 E MISSION Lane have?
Some of 10575 E MISSION Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10575 E MISSION Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10575 E MISSION Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10575 E MISSION Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10575 E MISSION Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10575 E MISSION Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10575 E MISSION Lane offers parking.
Does 10575 E MISSION Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10575 E MISSION Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10575 E MISSION Lane have a pool?
No, 10575 E MISSION Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10575 E MISSION Lane have accessible units?
No, 10575 E MISSION Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10575 E MISSION Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10575 E MISSION Lane has units with dishwashers.
