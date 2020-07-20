10575 E MISSION Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Highly upgraded home in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch. Travertine tile through out except for bedrooms that are carpeted. Master is Split from the other bedrooms with separate exit to backyard, travertine shower, walk in closet and double sinks. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious. Two way wood burning fireplace, Kitchen has knotty alder cabinets, granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Vaulted ceilings, fans through out. Beautiful backyard with large covered patio with saltillo tile, huge grassy area, in-ground heated pebble tech spool or spa and a pond with waterfall. Laundry room has additional custom cabinetry above machines and on other wall for extra storage. Very close to all amenities and easy freeway access.