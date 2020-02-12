10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

View fence with mountain views and city lights heated pool and new built in barbeque. Next to NAOS and pathways. Close to community pool, playground and basketball courts as well as tennis courts and golf. Recently painted with new carpet. One bedroom downstairs can also be used as office. Large master bedroom with two walk in closets. Living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen and family room with fireplace, laundry room with sink three car epoxy garage. Landlord pays for the landscaping and pool maintenance. Tenant has no worries.