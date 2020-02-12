All apartments in Scottsdale
10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive
10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive

10564 East Firewheel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10564 East Firewheel Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
View fence with mountain views and city lights heated pool and new built in barbeque. Next to NAOS and pathways. Close to community pool, playground and basketball courts as well as tennis courts and golf. Recently painted with new carpet. One bedroom downstairs can also be used as office. Large master bedroom with two walk in closets. Living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen and family room with fireplace, laundry room with sink three car epoxy garage. Landlord pays for the landscaping and pool maintenance. Tenant has no worries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive have any available units?
10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive have?
Some of 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive offers parking.
Does 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive has a pool.
Does 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10564 E FIREWHEEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
