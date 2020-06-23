All apartments in Scottsdale
10557 E FANFOL Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

10557 E FANFOL Lane

10557 East Fanfol Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10557 East Fanfol Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Highly Desirable gated subdivision of Suntree at Scottsdale Ranch . Close to everything including Salt River Fields and Talking Stick Casino / Golf resort. Catch the Scottsdale Trolly to go to Fashion Square or Old Town Scottsdale. No driving required!! Spectacular patio home with private front courtyard and cozy backyard. Home is FULLY updated, includes patio furniture and BBQ. Walk to the pool from this location- Completely remodeled and perfect for your winter stay! Fully furnished , spacious 2 bed, 2 bath home. Just bring a toothbrush and clothes. You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10557 E FANFOL Lane have any available units?
10557 E FANFOL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10557 E FANFOL Lane have?
Some of 10557 E FANFOL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10557 E FANFOL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10557 E FANFOL Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10557 E FANFOL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10557 E FANFOL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10557 E FANFOL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10557 E FANFOL Lane does offer parking.
Does 10557 E FANFOL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10557 E FANFOL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10557 E FANFOL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10557 E FANFOL Lane has a pool.
Does 10557 E FANFOL Lane have accessible units?
No, 10557 E FANFOL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10557 E FANFOL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10557 E FANFOL Lane has units with dishwashers.
