10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home bordered by natural desert and view fencing. Kitchen features an eat-in area as well as a patio for enjoying morning coffee, granite counters and Stainless appliances. Large family room opens to the patio and backyard which seems like your own private oasis for privacy or gatherings - a wonderful place to enjoy Arizona's wonders of the desert. The master bedroom enjoys a large walk-in closet, duel sinks and plenty of storage. The homes open plan gives an inviting feeling to all who enter. Easy care tile in most rooms. Garage features a workshop. Close to shopping, entertaining and employment.