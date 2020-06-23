All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive

10540 East Firewheel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10540 East Firewheel Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home bordered by natural desert and view fencing. Kitchen features an eat-in area as well as a patio for enjoying morning coffee, granite counters and Stainless appliances. Large family room opens to the patio and backyard which seems like your own private oasis for privacy or gatherings - a wonderful place to enjoy Arizona's wonders of the desert. The master bedroom enjoys a large walk-in closet, duel sinks and plenty of storage. The homes open plan gives an inviting feeling to all who enter. Easy care tile in most rooms. Garage features a workshop. Close to shopping, entertaining and employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive have any available units?
10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive have?
Some of 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive does offer parking.
Does 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive have a pool?
No, 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10540 E FIREWHEEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College