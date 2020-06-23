10531 E BAHIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Best Value and Appointed seasonal rental in all of Scottsdale! Relax & enjoy what Scottsdale has to offer in this beautiful single level home in McDowell Mtn Ranch. Perfectly located near TPC Scottsdale, Barrett Jackson, freeway access, local hotspots, hiking trails & more! This home has been remodeled & furnished by an interior designer with no expense spared. Enjoy the indoor & outdoor lifestyle w/ collapsable sliding doors that lead to your entertainer's backyard with a pool & bbq, located on a private lot with a wash behind you. The home features 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms plus office, pool/ping pong table, custom upgraded kitchen, bathrooms & wood tile throughout, every bedroom & the family room has a large flatscreen tv mounted on the wall w/ stereo! Just updated w/ designer furniture