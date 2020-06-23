All apartments in Scottsdale
10531 E BAHIA Drive
10531 E BAHIA Drive

10531 East Bahia Drive · No Longer Available
10531 East Bahia Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Best Value and Appointed seasonal rental in all of Scottsdale! Relax & enjoy what Scottsdale has to offer in this beautiful single level home in McDowell Mtn Ranch. Perfectly located near TPC Scottsdale, Barrett Jackson, freeway access, local hotspots, hiking trails & more! This home has been remodeled & furnished by an interior designer with no expense spared. Enjoy the indoor & outdoor lifestyle w/ collapsable sliding doors that lead to your entertainer's backyard with a pool & bbq, located on a private lot with a wash behind you. The home features 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms plus office, pool/ping pong table, custom upgraded kitchen, bathrooms & wood tile throughout, every bedroom & the family room has a large flatscreen tv mounted on the wall w/ stereo! Just updated w/ designer furniture

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 10531 E BAHIA Drive have any available units?
10531 E BAHIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10531 E BAHIA Drive have?
Some of 10531 E BAHIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10531 E BAHIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10531 E BAHIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10531 E BAHIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10531 E BAHIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10531 E BAHIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10531 E BAHIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 10531 E BAHIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10531 E BAHIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10531 E BAHIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10531 E BAHIA Drive has a pool.
Does 10531 E BAHIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10531 E BAHIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10531 E BAHIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10531 E BAHIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
