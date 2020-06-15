10528 N 119TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully Furnished High end home in the gated community of Montana Ranch. Walk in to the soaring staircase with your formal living and dining areas. Kitchen is open to the family room and boasts granite counters, huge island for entertaining, desk area & walk in pantry. Lots of natural light with all the windows overlooking the backyard and full length covered patio. Family room has a leather sectional with a fireplace and built in entertainment area. Master Retreat is upstairs with 2 sitting areas,fireplace, huge master bath with snail shower,multiple walk in closets with dressing area, his and her separate vanities,jetted soaking tub and a private balcony. Secondary bedrooms enjoy a jack n jill bath & Walk in closets.Exterior is complete with a private pool,RV gates and mature landscape that you will enjoy viewing. Very convenient location, easy access to freeways, shopping and entertainment.