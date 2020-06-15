All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10528 N 119TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10528 N 119TH Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10528 N 119TH Place

10528 North 119th Place · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10528 North 119th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Montana Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3541 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully Furnished High end home in the gated community of Montana Ranch. Walk in to the soaring staircase with your formal living and dining areas. Kitchen is open to the family room and boasts granite counters, huge island for entertaining, desk area & walk in pantry. Lots of natural light with all the windows overlooking the backyard and full length covered patio. Family room has a leather sectional with a fireplace and built in entertainment area. Master Retreat is upstairs with 2 sitting areas,fireplace, huge master bath with snail shower,multiple walk in closets with dressing area, his and her separate vanities,jetted soaking tub and a private balcony. Secondary bedrooms enjoy a jack n jill bath & Walk in closets.Exterior is complete with a private pool,RV gates and mature landscape that you will enjoy viewing. Very convenient location, easy access to freeways, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10528 N 119TH Place have any available units?
10528 N 119TH Place has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10528 N 119TH Place have?
Some of 10528 N 119TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10528 N 119TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10528 N 119TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10528 N 119TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10528 N 119TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10528 N 119TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 10528 N 119TH Place does offer parking.
Does 10528 N 119TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10528 N 119TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10528 N 119TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 10528 N 119TH Place has a pool.
Does 10528 N 119TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10528 N 119TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10528 N 119TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10528 N 119TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10528 N 119TH Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity