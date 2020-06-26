10526 N 119TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Extremely desirable split floorplan in the highly coveted gated community of Montana Ranch. This incredible Scottsdale location is surrounded by majestic mountain views, mins to Mayo Clinic, world renowned BASIS School, shopping, dining, numerous golf courses and the Montana Ranch community offers a community pool & spa, tennis courts, park,numerous walking trails, basketball court, sand volleyball, a community center w/clubhouse, tot lot, children's playground and neighborhood activities. This single level masterpiece features an impressive entry with high ceilings, lots of windows & abundance of natural light. The kitchen & living room open up to one expansive space providing the great room feel everyone craves. Perfect for entertaining large parties, small gatherings or a quiet night home alone. Upgraded marble and Brazilian hardwood floors throughout. (NO CARPET), Chef's kitchen w/ Granite counters, custom cabinets, oversized island, SS appliances, Double ovens, custom lighting and an expansive master suite w/ HUGE closet. All of this on an oversized cul de sac lot close to 3/4 acre with trees, grass and a private pool. Whatever you desire, this is sure to provide.