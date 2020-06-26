All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10526 N 119TH Street
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

10526 N 119TH Street

10526 North 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10526 North 119th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Montana Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Extremely desirable split floorplan in the highly coveted gated community of Montana Ranch. This incredible Scottsdale location is surrounded by majestic mountain views, mins to Mayo Clinic, world renowned BASIS School, shopping, dining, numerous golf courses and the Montana Ranch community offers a community pool & spa, tennis courts, park,numerous walking trails, basketball court, sand volleyball, a community center w/clubhouse, tot lot, children's playground and neighborhood activities. This single level masterpiece features an impressive entry with high ceilings, lots of windows & abundance of natural light. The kitchen & living room open up to one expansive space providing the great room feel everyone craves. Perfect for entertaining large parties, small gatherings or a quiet night home alone. Upgraded marble and Brazilian hardwood floors throughout. (NO CARPET), Chef's kitchen w/ Granite counters, custom cabinets, oversized island, SS appliances, Double ovens, custom lighting and an expansive master suite w/ HUGE closet. All of this on an oversized cul de sac lot close to 3/4 acre with trees, grass and a private pool. Whatever you desire, this is sure to provide.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10526 N 119TH Street have any available units?
10526 N 119TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10526 N 119TH Street have?
Some of 10526 N 119TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10526 N 119TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10526 N 119TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10526 N 119TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 10526 N 119TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10526 N 119TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 10526 N 119TH Street offers parking.
Does 10526 N 119TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10526 N 119TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10526 N 119TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 10526 N 119TH Street has a pool.
Does 10526 N 119TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10526 N 119TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10526 N 119TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10526 N 119TH Street has units with dishwashers.
