Scottsdale, AZ
10524 Thompson Peak Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10524 Thompson Peak Parkway

10524 North Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

10524 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Short-Term Furnished 3 bed, 2 bath home, valuted ceiling, open floor. Formal living room and dining room at entry. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets and counter space as well as an island that opens into family room with fireplace. Master suite features double doors, walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and dual sinks. 2 Guest bedrooms with double beds allowing the home to sleep 6 comfortably. Desert backyard with covered patio. Community has 2 pools,spa, walking paths, childrens playground, tennis court and golf course. Newly renovated, air conditioned & fully furnished, 3-car garage, security system.Close to Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland shopping, restaurants Westworld and 101 freeway. Plenty of walking and hiking trails nearby.
Becca Linnig
REMAX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway have any available units?
10524 Thompson Peak Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway have?
Some of 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
10524 Thompson Peak Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway offers parking.
Does 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway has a pool.
Does 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway have accessible units?
No, 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 10524 Thompson Peak Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
