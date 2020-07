Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

This 3 bedroom, separate office and 2 bath, 2200 sq ft furnished luxury rental home has all of the amenities of home with a Southwestern charm. Open spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Split master floorplan with high ceilings. Very private backyard with heated pool, barbecue, wood burning firepit all surrounded by mountain views. Close to Basis, Mayo, A+ Schools, shopping and dining.