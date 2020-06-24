All apartments in Scottsdale
10362 E DAVENPORT Drive
10362 E DAVENPORT Drive

10362 East Davenport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10362 East Davenport Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This gorgeously updated Scottsdale home is a must see. Home is mostly modern gray tones with wood look tile flooring downstairs and laminate upstairs. The kitchen and bathrooms have been beautifully upgraded and the wooden countertops are simply one of a kind. Top this off with the cozy pool and spa in the backyard all on a quiet cul de sac lot and your clients will fall in love with this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive have any available units?
10362 E DAVENPORT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive have?
Some of 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10362 E DAVENPORT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive offer parking?
No, 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive has a pool.
Does 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive have accessible units?
No, 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10362 E DAVENPORT Drive has units with dishwashers.
