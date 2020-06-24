10362 E DAVENPORT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This gorgeously updated Scottsdale home is a must see. Home is mostly modern gray tones with wood look tile flooring downstairs and laminate upstairs. The kitchen and bathrooms have been beautifully upgraded and the wooden countertops are simply one of a kind. Top this off with the cozy pool and spa in the backyard all on a quiet cul de sac lot and your clients will fall in love with this home.