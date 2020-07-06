All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

10358 E Sutton Drive

10358 East Sutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10358 East Sutton Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your stylish move-in-ready home in a premium North Scottsdale location! Desirable 85260 zip code! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in great condition. Stunning granite countertops. Tile, wood and fashionable carpet flooring. New carpet in 2014, roof repaired in 2010 and AC fully replaced within the last 10 years. Low maintenance, xeriscape, landscaping makes for easy living. Garage is equipped with ceiling fans and AC. Home has easy access to the 101 and is close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10358 E Sutton Drive have any available units?
10358 E Sutton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10358 E Sutton Drive have?
Some of 10358 E Sutton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10358 E Sutton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10358 E Sutton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10358 E Sutton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10358 E Sutton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10358 E Sutton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10358 E Sutton Drive offers parking.
Does 10358 E Sutton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10358 E Sutton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10358 E Sutton Drive have a pool?
No, 10358 E Sutton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10358 E Sutton Drive have accessible units?
No, 10358 E Sutton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10358 E Sutton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10358 E Sutton Drive has units with dishwashers.

