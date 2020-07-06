10358 E Sutton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your stylish move-in-ready home in a premium North Scottsdale location! Desirable 85260 zip code! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in great condition. Stunning granite countertops. Tile, wood and fashionable carpet flooring. New carpet in 2014, roof repaired in 2010 and AC fully replaced within the last 10 years. Low maintenance, xeriscape, landscaping makes for easy living. Garage is equipped with ceiling fans and AC. Home has easy access to the 101 and is close to shopping and restaurants.