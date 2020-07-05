All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane

10345 East Texas Sage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10345 East Texas Sage Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Peace and Tranquility truly define this home. Recently updated, this home boasts a light & bright color pallet, beautifully carried through in the finishes. Backing to a wash of natural area open space, this is a fabulous location in Mcdowell mountain ranch. Soaring ceilings accent the Gourmet Kitchen with granite and high end appliances along with island and dining. Open to a large Family room flanked by windows showcasing the serene yard. Luxurious Master retreat with lovely bath and ample closets. Great Guest rooms with private baths. Breathtaking yard. with sparkling pool, lounging areas and more. Incredible location close to the restaurants and boutiques, medical offices, grocery, skate park, water park, tennis and all the hiking trails. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have any available units?
10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have?
Some of 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane offers parking.
Does 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane has a pool.
Does 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane has units with dishwashers.

