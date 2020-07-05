10345 E TEXAS SAGE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Peace and Tranquility truly define this home. Recently updated, this home boasts a light & bright color pallet, beautifully carried through in the finishes. Backing to a wash of natural area open space, this is a fabulous location in Mcdowell mountain ranch. Soaring ceilings accent the Gourmet Kitchen with granite and high end appliances along with island and dining. Open to a large Family room flanked by windows showcasing the serene yard. Luxurious Master retreat with lovely bath and ample closets. Great Guest rooms with private baths. Breathtaking yard. with sparkling pool, lounging areas and more. Incredible location close to the restaurants and boutiques, medical offices, grocery, skate park, water park, tennis and all the hiking trails. Welcome home!