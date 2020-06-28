10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Rare private 5-acre custom estate nestled in the foothills of Pinnacle Peak, McDowell & Troon Mtns w/360-degree vistas of mountains, city lights & valley views below. Spacious, open & light 3 bed/ 4 bath plus den & bonus room home. First floor living w/abundance of French doors T/O offer indoor/outdoor living flowing onto wrap-around travertine patios. Rich architectural features such as barrel hallways, alder cabinetry & doors, bedrooms w/ 7'' Hickory plank flooring. Showcase wine collection w/800 bottle cellar. Large kitchen opens to great room, 60'' Wolf Dbl Oven Range, 48'' Sub-Zero fridge w/huge granite island that seats 8. Entertainers backyard w/large inviting pool w/rock waterfall, outdoor kitchen, expansive covered patio, decking, grass yard & playground all overlooking Valley