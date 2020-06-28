All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

10281 East Happy Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

10281 East Happy Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rare private 5-acre custom estate nestled in the foothills of Pinnacle Peak, McDowell & Troon Mtns w/360-degree vistas of mountains, city lights & valley views below. Spacious, open & light 3 bed/ 4 bath plus den & bonus room home. First floor living w/abundance of French doors T/O offer indoor/outdoor living flowing onto wrap-around travertine patios. Rich architectural features such as barrel hallways, alder cabinetry & doors, bedrooms w/ 7'' Hickory plank flooring. Showcase wine collection w/800 bottle cellar. Large kitchen opens to great room, 60'' Wolf Dbl Oven Range, 48'' Sub-Zero fridge w/huge granite island that seats 8. Entertainers backyard w/large inviting pool w/rock waterfall, outdoor kitchen, expansive covered patio, decking, grass yard & playground all overlooking Valley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have any available units?
10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have?
Some of 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has a pool.
Does 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10281 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
