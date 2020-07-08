10279 E ACACIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Superb cul-de-sac location & quality in this high demand McDowell Mountain Ranch home. Beautiful mountain Views, schools, shopping, aquatic center, library, and extraordinary mountain preserve all within walking distance. Home offers dramatic vaulted ceilings, lots of light, custom paint, tile and engineered wood floors. Large inviting backyard with pebbletec pool provide the perfect outdoor space for family fun. Available as a furnished rental with 1 month minimum. Rate varies by season and length of lease. MUST SEE!