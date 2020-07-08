All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:04 AM

10279 E ACACIA Drive

10279 East Acacia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10279 East Acacia Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Superb cul-de-sac location & quality in this high demand McDowell Mountain Ranch home. Beautiful mountain Views, schools, shopping, aquatic center, library, and extraordinary mountain preserve all within walking distance. Home offers dramatic vaulted ceilings, lots of light, custom paint, tile and engineered wood floors. Large inviting backyard with pebbletec pool provide the perfect outdoor space for family fun. Available as a furnished rental with 1 month minimum. Rate varies by season and length of lease. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10279 E ACACIA Drive have any available units?
10279 E ACACIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10279 E ACACIA Drive have?
Some of 10279 E ACACIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10279 E ACACIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10279 E ACACIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10279 E ACACIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10279 E ACACIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10279 E ACACIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10279 E ACACIA Drive offers parking.
Does 10279 E ACACIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10279 E ACACIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10279 E ACACIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10279 E ACACIA Drive has a pool.
Does 10279 E ACACIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10279 E ACACIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10279 E ACACIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10279 E ACACIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

