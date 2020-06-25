All apartments in Scottsdale
10274 E PERSHING Avenue
10274 E PERSHING Avenue

10274 East Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10274 East Pershing Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
GREAT FAMILY HOME IN MOUNTAIN VIEW RANCH! Large open great room floor plan with separate living/dining and kitchen/family areas. Gorgeous eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Formal living/dining area with wood burning fireplace. Huge downstairs master suite with separate shower/tub, sitting area, walk-in closet and private entry to backyard. One of the upstairs bedrooms is oversized which could be used as a media/play room. Inside laundry room w/sink. Tile throughout including master and carpet in all other bedrooms. Beautiful backyard w/POOL, oversized covered patio, mature lush landscaping and a large grassy children's play area. Minutes to A+ schools, 101 fwy, shopping, restaurants and major health care facilities. Buyer to verify schools and facts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10274 E PERSHING Avenue have any available units?
10274 E PERSHING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10274 E PERSHING Avenue have?
Some of 10274 E PERSHING Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10274 E PERSHING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10274 E PERSHING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10274 E PERSHING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10274 E PERSHING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10274 E PERSHING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10274 E PERSHING Avenue offers parking.
Does 10274 E PERSHING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10274 E PERSHING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10274 E PERSHING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10274 E PERSHING Avenue has a pool.
Does 10274 E PERSHING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10274 E PERSHING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10274 E PERSHING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10274 E PERSHING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
