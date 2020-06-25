10274 E PERSHING Avenue

Amenities

GREAT FAMILY HOME IN MOUNTAIN VIEW RANCH! Large open great room floor plan with separate living/dining and kitchen/family areas. Gorgeous eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Formal living/dining area with wood burning fireplace. Huge downstairs master suite with separate shower/tub, sitting area, walk-in closet and private entry to backyard. One of the upstairs bedrooms is oversized which could be used as a media/play room. Inside laundry room w/sink. Tile throughout including master and carpet in all other bedrooms. Beautiful backyard w/POOL, oversized covered patio, mature lush landscaping and a large grassy children's play area. Minutes to A+ schools, 101 fwy, shopping, restaurants and major health care facilities. Buyer to verify schools and facts