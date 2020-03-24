10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom located in a cul-de-sac. Complete interior of home was just painted! All appliances included! Home has BRAND NEW neutral carpet in bedrooms, hall and stairs! Tile and wood flooring in all the right places. Eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, breakfast bar & granite counter-tops. Kitchen opens up into the family room with a gas fireplace. Formal dining area and living room. Master Bedroom & 2 Bedrooms on second floor with the fourth on the first floor with a full bathroom. Backyard features a beautiful pool, grassy area and covered patio. New stone entryway. Brand new Roof!! Pool service and landscaping included! This home will not last long, bring your fussiest clients.