Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive

10220 East Meadow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10220 East Meadow Hill Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom located in a cul-de-sac. Complete interior of home was just painted! All appliances included! Home has BRAND NEW neutral carpet in bedrooms, hall and stairs! Tile and wood flooring in all the right places. Eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, breakfast bar & granite counter-tops. Kitchen opens up into the family room with a gas fireplace. Formal dining area and living room. Master Bedroom & 2 Bedrooms on second floor with the fourth on the first floor with a full bathroom. Backyard features a beautiful pool, grassy area and covered patio. New stone entryway. Brand new Roof!! Pool service and landscaping included! This home will not last long, bring your fussiest clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive have any available units?
10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive have?
Some of 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive offer parking?
No, 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive has a pool.
Does 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10220 E MEADOW HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.

