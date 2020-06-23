All apartments in Scottsdale
10193 E BAYVIEW Drive
10193 E BAYVIEW Drive

10193 East Bayview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10193 East Bayview Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Exquisite opportunity to live in luxury on Lake Serena in Scottsdale! Lake living complete with dock where you can launch the provided kayaks, or enjoy a breathtaking sunset, even bring your own pontoon or rowboat! This spectacularly cared for home has a gourmet kitchen with gas range, fridge drawers and large island/breakfast bar, there is even WHOLEHOUSE DRINKING WATER. This home is fully furnished with two king beds and one queen. Custom beamed ceilings in the living areas and third bedroom make this home warm and inviting. Outdoors you will find a resort backyard with large swimming pool, lush landscape, fruit trees and BBQ. Magnificent lake and waterfall views. This home is located in a small gated community,with lake access for residents only. Pricing varies upon duration and season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive have any available units?
10193 E BAYVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive have?
Some of 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10193 E BAYVIEW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive does offer parking.
Does 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10193 E BAYVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
