10193 E BAYVIEW Drive

Exquisite opportunity to live in luxury on Lake Serena in Scottsdale! Lake living complete with dock where you can launch the provided kayaks, or enjoy a breathtaking sunset, even bring your own pontoon or rowboat! This spectacularly cared for home has a gourmet kitchen with gas range, fridge drawers and large island/breakfast bar, there is even WHOLEHOUSE DRINKING WATER. This home is fully furnished with two king beds and one queen. Custom beamed ceilings in the living areas and third bedroom make this home warm and inviting. Outdoors you will find a resort backyard with large swimming pool, lush landscape, fruit trees and BBQ. Magnificent lake and waterfall views. This home is located in a small gated community,with lake access for residents only. Pricing varies upon duration and season.