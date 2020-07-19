10169 E OLD TRAIL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill hot tub

Fabulous updated Sonoran Ridge with stunning city light mountain and winter sunset views. This south facing home is light and bright and within close proximity to the Sonoran Fitness Center and spa. Split master with fireplace and access to patio. Private en-suite guest room with patio. Relax and enjoy the amazing Arizona evenings on the private patio featuring spa, two way fireplace and BBQ. Winter season $6500 per month. Summer season $3400. Desert Mountain Club amenities and golf are for members and members guest.