10169 E OLD TRAIL Road
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

10169 E OLD TRAIL Road

10169 East Old Trail Road · No Longer Available
Location

10169 East Old Trail Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous updated Sonoran Ridge with stunning city light mountain and winter sunset views. This south facing home is light and bright and within close proximity to the Sonoran Fitness Center and spa. Split master with fireplace and access to patio. Private en-suite guest room with patio. Relax and enjoy the amazing Arizona evenings on the private patio featuring spa, two way fireplace and BBQ. Winter season $6500 per month. Summer season $3400. Desert Mountain Club amenities and golf are for members and members guest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road have any available units?
10169 E OLD TRAIL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road have?
Some of 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road currently offering any rent specials?
10169 E OLD TRAIL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road pet-friendly?
No, 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road offer parking?
Yes, 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road offers parking.
Does 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road have a pool?
No, 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road does not have a pool.
Does 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road have accessible units?
No, 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10169 E OLD TRAIL Road has units with dishwashers.
