Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM
10136 E FILAREE Lane
10136 East Filaree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
10136 East Filaree Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
No longer for lease... home is listed for sale.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10136 E FILAREE Lane have any available units?
10136 E FILAREE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10136 E FILAREE Lane have?
Some of 10136 E FILAREE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10136 E FILAREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10136 E FILAREE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 E FILAREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10136 E FILAREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 10136 E FILAREE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10136 E FILAREE Lane does offer parking.
Does 10136 E FILAREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10136 E FILAREE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 E FILAREE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10136 E FILAREE Lane has a pool.
Does 10136 E FILAREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 10136 E FILAREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 E FILAREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10136 E FILAREE Lane has units with dishwashers.
